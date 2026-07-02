Meta Platforms Is Dragging Down Coreweave Stock. Here's Why.

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

CoreWeave (CRWV) stock closed meaningfully lower on July 1 following a Bloomberg report that Meta Platforms (META) is building a cloud infrastructure business to sell its excess artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity to third-party customers.

Meta shares surged nearly 9% on the same news, as investors reframed the company’s massive capital expenditure program — guided at $125 billion to $145 billion for 2026 — as a potential new revenue stream rather than a pure cost center.

The initiative, internally called Meta Compute, will reportedly offer both hosted AI model access, like Amazon’s (AMZN) Bedrock platform, and raw compute capacity in the style of neocloud providers like CoreWeave itself.

Despite yesterday's selloff, however, CoreWeave shares remain up about 22% year-to-date.

Why CoreWeave Stock Sold Off on Meta News?

The competitive threat is particularly acute for CRWV stock because Meta Platforms is one of the company’s largest customers and is about to become a potential direct rival.

CoreWeave signed a $21 billion multi-year agreement with META earlier in 2026 to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032. Still, the giant’s pivot from buyer to seller could structurally reshape that relationship over time.

CoreWeave's total backlog stands at $99.4 billion, but the prospect of a hyperscaler with effectively unlimited capital entering the raw compute rental market raises serious questions about the future pricing power of pure-play neocloud operators.

Analysts View Meta Compute as a Threat

Bernstein analyst Madison Rezaei warns that competition will intensify because of Meta Compute and that CRWV’s business model could become unsustainable over time.

He maintained an “Underperform” rating on the AI infrastructure firm with a $67 price objective signaling massive downside potential from current levels.

Note that the broader neocloud sector felt the pain on Wednesday, with Nebius Group and IREN also ending in the “red”.

D.A. Davidson’s senior expert Gil Luria noted that the impact of adding META’s capacity to the market is more likely to fall on neoclouds than the hyperscalers, as companies like CoreWeave and Nebius (NBIS) rely on the company for growth.

The Bull Case for CRWV Shares

However, there are mitigating factors as well that suggest the selloff in CoreWeave stock may be overdone.

The company was built from the ground up specifically for machine learning, training, inference, and agentic AI workloads, giving it a developmental head start over META’s nascent third-party infrastructure business.

Meta Platforms has not officially confirmed the plan either — and the details around pricing, launch timelines, and target customers remain unspecified.

Additionally, the behemoth’s willingness to spend tens of gigawatts worth of artificial intelligence infrastructure validates the thesis that compute demand remains enormous, and Big Tech’s AI capex is approaching $700 billion annually, suggesting there may be sufficient demand for multiple providers.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CoreWeave

CRWV shares had already been under pressure before Wednesday’s decline, weighed by securities class-action lawsuits, heavy insider selling, a widening net loss of $740 million in Q1 , and total liabilities of $50.8 billion.

But the company trades at about 8x sales, which some analysts consider attractive given its 111% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.08 billion in the first financial quarter.

The consensus rating on CoreWeave remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price objective of about $140.

The key question going forward is whether CoreWeave can maintain its pricing power and convert its massive backlog into sustainable free cash flow in a world where a well-capitalized hyperscaler is entering its core market directly.

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