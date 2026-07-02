What You Need To Know Ahead of American Express' Earnings Release

New York-based American Express Company (AXP) operates as an integrated payments company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $237.4 billion and operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
AXP is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 24, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.39 on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $4.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.65, up 14.8% from $15.38 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.3% year over year (YoY) to $20.17 in fiscal 2027.
AXP stock has grown 7.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% rise but outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% rise during the same time frame.
On Apr. 23, AXP stock declined 4.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $18.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.28, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. American Express expects full-year earnings to be $17.30 to $17.90 per share.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on AXP, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 15 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. AXP’s average analyst price target is $365.11, indicating an upside of 4.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.