What You Need To Know Ahead of American Express' Earnings Release

New York-based American Express Company ( AXP ) operates as an integrated payments company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $237.4 billion and operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 24, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.39 on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $4.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.65, up 14.8% from $15.38 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.3% year over year (YoY) to $20.17 in fiscal 2027.

AXP stock has grown 7.9% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.7% rise but outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, AXP stock declined 4.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $18.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.28, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. American Express expects full-year earnings to be $17.30 to $17.90 per share.