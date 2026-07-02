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Weyerhaeuser Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sawmill timber lumber wood processing by Andrii via Adobe Stock
Sawmill timber lumber wood processing by Andrii via Adobe Stock

Seattle, Washington-based Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, and owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Valued at $17 billion by market cap, the company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products. The timber giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WY to report an FFO of $0.10 per share on a diluted basis, down 16.7% from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect WY to report FFO per share of $0.31, up 55% from $0.20 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 122.6% year-over-year to $0.69 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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WY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 30, WY shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.11 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.04. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” WY’s average analyst price target is $30.83, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 30.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WY 23.60 +0.04 +0.17%
Weyerhaeuser Company
$SPX 7,539.00 +55.77 +0.75%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.46 +0.28 +0.63%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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