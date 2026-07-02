VeriSign's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $23.3 billion , VeriSign, Inc. ( VRSN ) is a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services that helps ensure the security, stability, and resiliency of the internet's Domain Name System (DNS). It operates key internet infrastructure, including two of the world's 13 root servers, and provides registry and resolution services for the .com and .net top-level domains that power much of global e-commerce.

The Reston, Virginia-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRSN to report a profit of $2.39 per share , a 8.1% rise from $2.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the internet infrastructure services provider to post EPS of $9.47, a growth of 7.5% from $8.81 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to increase 7.8% year-over-year to $10.21 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of VeriSign have decreased 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.7% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 47.9% return over the same period.

VeriSign reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 with revenue rising 6.6% year-over-year to $429 million, while net income increased to $215 million and EPS improved to $2.34. The company also delivered solid operational growth, as .com and .net domain registrations increased 3.7% year-over-year to 176.1 million, new registrations climbed to 11.5 million, and the renewal rate improved to 75%. However, the stock fell 2.8% the next day.