Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

VeriSign's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.3 billion, VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) is a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services that helps ensure the security, stability, and resiliency of the internet's Domain Name System (DNS). It operates key internet infrastructure, including two of the world's 13 root servers, and provides registry and resolution services for the .com and .net top-level domains that power much of global e-commerce.

The Reston, Virginia-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRSN to report a profit of $2.39 per share, a 8.1% rise from $2.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the internet infrastructure services provider to post EPS of $9.47, a growth of 7.5% from $8.81 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to increase 7.8% year-over-year to $10.21 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of VeriSign have decreased 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.7% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK47.9% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

VeriSign reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 with revenue rising 6.6% year-over-year to $429 million, while net income increased to $215 million and EPS improved to $2.34. The company also delivered solid operational growth, as .com and .net domain registrations increased 3.7% year-over-year to 176.1 million, new registrations climbed to 11.5 million, and the renewal rate improved to 75%. However, the stock fell 2.8% the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on VRSN stock remains cautiously optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of four analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy" and two give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target of $327.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28% from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.23 -16.13 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 186.23 +0.61 +0.33%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
VRSN 255.90 +4.34 +1.73%
Verisign Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 4
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.