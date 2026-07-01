Sell the Canada Dollar Now, Just in Time for the Fourth of July

September Canada dollar (D6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and recently hit a contract low. Bears have the solid near-term technical advantage. Remember that price trends in the currency markets tend to be stronger and longer-lasting than price trends in other markets.

Fundamentally, the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) is in rally mode amid notions of a more hawkish Federal Reserve under new Chair Kevin Warsh. Also, the U.S. economy continues to show resilience despite worries about inflation.

A move in the September Canada dollar futures below chart support at the contract low of .7043 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6850, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7125.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):