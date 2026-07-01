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What to Expect From Huntington Bancshares' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock
Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $35.9 billion, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company, serving customers through more than 1,400 branches across 21 states. Through The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management solutions to consumers, businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast HBAN to report an adjusted EPS of $0.39, a rise of 2.6% from $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post an adjusted EPS of $1.62, up 8.7% from $1.49 in fiscal 2025. In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 17.3% year-over-year to $1.90 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Huntington Bancshares have risen 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.9% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF2.4% return over the same period. 

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Huntington Bancshares shares recovered marginally on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results, with adjusted net income increasing to $739 million ($0.37 per share) and net interest income rising 33% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, reflecting improved lending profitability. Investor sentiment was also supported by management's positive outlook, including continued benefits from the Cadence Bank acquisition, expectations for organic growth, and the potential release of up to $1 billion in capital under proposed regulatory changes. 

Additionally, the company's board approved a new $3 billion share repurchase program on Apr. 22.

Analysts' consensus view on HBAN stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and four suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for Huntington Bancshares is $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.06 +0.45 +0.84%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
HBAN 17.86 +0.13 +0.73%
Huntington Bancshares
$SPX 7,460.04 -39.32 -0.52%
S&P 500 Index

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