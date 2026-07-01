What to Expect From Huntington Bancshares' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $35.9 billion , Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN ) is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company, serving customers through more than 1,400 branches across 21 states. Through The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management solutions to consumers, businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast HBAN to report an adjusted EPS of $0.39 , a rise of 2.6% from $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post an adjusted EPS of $1.62, up 8.7% from $1.49 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 17.3% year-over-year to $1.90 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have risen 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.9% gain . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 2.4% return over the same period.

Huntington Bancshares shares recovered marginally on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results , with adjusted net income increasing to $739 million ($0.37 per share) and net interest income rising 33% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, reflecting improved lending profitability. Investor sentiment was also supported by management's positive outlook, including continued benefits from the Cadence Bank acquisition, expectations for organic growth, and the potential release of up to $1 billion in capital under proposed regulatory changes.

Additionally, the company's board approved a new $3 billion share repurchase program on Apr. 22.