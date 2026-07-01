Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Blackstone's Report

New York-based Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Valued at $87.4 billion by market cap, the company typically invests in early-stage, seed, middle market, mature, late venture and later stage companies, and also provides capital markets services. The leading alternatives platform is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BX to report a profit of $1.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.7% from $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BX to report EPS of $5.90, up 5.9% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 29.5% year over year to $7.64 in fiscal 2027.

BX stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 2.4% returns over the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, BX shares closed down by 5.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.36 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.35. The company’s revenue stood at $3.6 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” BX’s average analyst price target is $141.04, indicating a potential upside of 19.9% from the current levels.