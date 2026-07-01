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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Blackstone's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

New York-based Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Valued at $87.4 billion by market cap, the company typically invests in early-stage, seed, middle market, mature, late venture and later stage companies, and also provides capital markets services. The leading alternatives platform is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BX to report a profit of $1.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.7% from $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BX to report EPS of $5.90, up 5.9% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 29.5% year over year to $7.64 in fiscal 2027. 

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BX stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF2.4% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 23, BX shares closed down by 5.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.36 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.35. The company’s revenue stood at $3.6 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” BX’s average analyst price target is $141.04, indicating a potential upside of 19.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.05 +0.44 +0.82%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BX 120.30 +2.63 +2.24%
Blackstone Inc
$SPX 7,459.26 -40.10 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index

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