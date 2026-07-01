Top 3 Bull Put Spread Setups for July 2026

The stock market is showing some encouraging signs with two bullish candlesticks in a row, and if that continues, bull put spread trades could do well.
To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell a naked put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put to create a spread.
A bull put spread is considered less risky than a naked put, because the losses are capped thanks to the bought put.
The following trades are short-term and high risk, so should only be considered by experienced option traders.
INTC Bull Put Spread Example
Intel (INTC) is showing strength and bounced off the 20-day moving average on Monday.
Intel is rated as a Strong Buy according to 11 Analysts with 1 Moderate Buy ratings, 32 Hold ratings and 2 Strong Sell ratings.
Selling the July 17 put with a strike price of $125 and buying the $120 put would create a bull put spread.
This spread was trading for around $1.08 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $108 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $392.
That represents a potential 27.55% return on risk between now and July 17 if INTC stock remains above $125.
If INTC stock closes below $120 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $392.
The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $123.92 which is calculated as $125 less the $1.08 option premium per contract.
In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $130, I would consider closing early for a loss.
NVDA Bull Put Spread Example
Nvidia (NVDA) stock bounced right off the 200-day moving average on Monday and then rose 2.63% on Tuesday.
Nvidia is rated as a Strong Buy according to 43 Analysts, with 3 Moderate Buy ratings, 2 Hold ratings and 1 Strong Sell rating.
Selling the July 17 put with a strike price of $190 and buying the $1850 put would create a bull put spread.
This spread was trading for around $0.88 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $88 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $412.
That represents a potential 21.36% return on risk between now and July 17 if NVDA stock remains above $190.
If NVDA closes below $185 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $412.
The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $189.12 which is calculated as $190 less the $0.88 option premium per contract.
In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $195, I would consider closing early for a loss.
HOOD Bull Put Spread Example
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has put in a series of higher lows and higher highs in recent weeks.
Robinhood is rated as a Strong Buy according to 17 Analysts, with 2 Moderate Buy ratings, 5 Hold ratings and 1 Strong Sell rating.
Selling the July 17 put with a strike price of $93 and buying the $90 put would create a bull put spread.
This spread was trading for around $0.69 yesterday. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $69 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $231.
That represents a potential 29.87% return on risk between now and July 17 if HOOD stock remains above $93.
If HOOD closes below $90 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $231.
The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $92.31 which is calculated as $93 less the $0.69 option premium per contract.
In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $95, I would consider closing early for a loss.
Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.
This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.