Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on EMCOR Group Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) provides mechanical and electrical construction, industrial infrastructure, energy systems, and building and facilities services for commercial, industrial, utility and public-sector clients. It is valued at a market cap of $35.7 billion

This industrial company has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of EME have soared 80.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 28%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. 

Zooming in further, EME has also outpaced the First Trust Alerian U.S. NextGen Infrastructure ETF (RBLD), which surged 20.4% over the past 52 weeks and 12.7% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 2, shares of EMCOR Group climbed 4.4% after the company announced a significant boost to its quarterly dividend, increasing it to $0.40 per share from $0.25. The hike signaled management’s confidence in the company’s financial strength and long-term outlook, boosting investor sentiment. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EME’s EPS to grow 17.3% year over year to $25.25. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.   

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on six “Strong Buy” and four "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.  

On Jan. 26, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) analyst Brian Brophy maintained a "Buy" rating on EME and raised its price target to $754.  

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $734.50, its Street-high price target of $900 suggests a 14.9% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SF 118.95 -1.54 -1.28%
Stifel Financial Corp
$SPX 6,868.05 -13.26 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
EME 795.25 +12.19 +1.56%
Emcor Group
RBLD 84.13 -0.34 -0.40%
FT Alerian US Nextgen Infrastructure ETF

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock 4
Forget the Endless AI Stock Debate: This Outperforming Sector is the One to Watch Now
Bitcoin concept by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock 5
Should You Bet on a Short Squeeze In This 1 Highly Shorted Bitcoin Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot