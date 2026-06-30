SpaceX’s AI Ambitions Could Rewrite Its Future — If It Can Stop the Bleeding

A close-up of the SpaceX sign on a black building by IanDewarPhotography via Adobe Stock

Artificial intelligence has investors rethinking how companies create value. Businesses once judged by hardware or software alone are increasingly building entire ecosystems spanning chips, cloud infrastructure, applications, and distribution. Few companies illustrate that shift better than SpaceX (SPCX).

Consensus projections already call for extraordinary growth, but those estimates may underestimate how much the company is changing. At the same time, they may also underestimate the cost of getting there. For investors considering SpaceX's IPO , the real question is no longer whether revenue can grow, but whether profits can eventually catch up.

Wall Street May Already Be Behind the Curve

Analysts estimate revenue to climb from $18.67 billion in 2025 —up from approximately $14 billion in 2024—to roughly $85 billion by 2028. That represents a 4.5-fold increase in just three years.

Those forecasts, however, largely model SpaceX as the company investors already know: a launch provider supplemented by the fast-growing Starlink satellite internet business. But the company has already changed.

SpaceX increasingly describes itself as an AI infrastructure company , not simply an aerospace business. Elon Musk has gone even further, predicting $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030—a target that borders on science fiction today but underscores the company's ambitions.

Interestingly, SpaceX's own IPO underwriters appear to be moving toward that view. Forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reportedly project approximately $330 billion and $322 billion in annual revenue, respectively, after incorporating recently announced AI infrastructure contracts , including roughly $26 billion in annualized data center leases with Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google and Anthropic. Those models reportedly expect AI cloud infrastructure and orbital data centers to contribute more than half of SpaceX's revenue by 2028.

Vertical Integration Is Becoming SpaceX's Biggest Competitive Advantage

Revenue projections also changed following SpaceX's $60 billion acquisition of Cursor . The purchase gives the company something it previously lacked: an application-layer business. Instead of simply renting AI compute, SpaceX can potentially own the computing infrastructure, the software running on it, and the distribution platform through X.

Business Current Role Future Opportunity Launch services Deploy satellites Lower launch costs through Starship Starlink Broadband internet Higher-capacity V3 satellites and direct-to-cell AI infrastructure Compute leasing Orbital AI cloud services Cursor Coding software AI application ecosystem X Social platform AI distribution channel

That creates an unusually integrated business model. Launches finance Starlink's expansion. Starlink cash flow helps fund Starship. Starship eventually lowers launch costs, enabling the deployment of larger V3 satellites carrying roughly 10 times the downlink capacity of today's V2 satellites. Direct-to-cell service is expanding through partnerships with more than 30 wireless carriers across over 30 countries.

Yet much of that future still depends on Starship becoming operational. The fully reusable rocket remains in flight testing, and until it flies reliably, those economics remain theoretical.

Revenue Is Growing. Profits Are Not.

Investors should resist getting carried away . While SpaceX generated roughly $18 billion in revenue, it also recorded approximately $4.9 billion in losses. Scaling revenue alone does not guarantee profitability.

That raises an uncomfortable question: If losses approach $5 billion at today's scale, what happens at $85 billion in revenue? Or $300 billion? Or, however unlikely, $1 trillion?

Today, Starlink remains the company's only profitable operation. Even there, growth remains early despite surpassing 10 million subscribers in fewer than five years. Grok has yet to establish itself as a meaningful platform for developers, limiting its commercial value today.

Granted, Cursor could eventually strengthen Grok if SpaceX develops coding models competitive with today's leading AI systems. But that remains an execution challenge, not a certainty.

Key Takeaway

In short, SpaceX may be one of the most vertically integrated companies ever assembled. It controls launches, satellites, broadband infrastructure, reusable rockets, AI compute, software, and potentially AI distribution. Very few companies can claim that breadth.

That said, investors should remember that profits, not revenue, ultimately measure great businesses. SpaceX has built an extraordinary collection of assets, but it has yet to demonstrate that all of those businesses can generate attractive margins simultaneously.

So far, betting against Elon Musk has rarely paid off. This may prove to be his most ambitious undertaking yet. Regardless, smart investors should remain enthusiastic without becoming starry-eyed. Revenue projections can always rise. Eventually, earnings have to follow.