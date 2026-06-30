What You Need To Know Ahead of Globe Life's Earnings Release

McKinney, Texas-based Globe Life Inc. ( GL ) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company is valued at $13.9 billion and operates in three segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, and Investments.

GL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.66 on a diluted basis, up 11.9% from $3.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $15.64, up 7.7% from $14.52 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.4% year over year (YoY) to $16.64 in fiscal 2027.

GL stock has surged 44.7% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.9% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

lower-middle-On Apr. 22, GL stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.6 billion and missed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.43, also falling behind Wall Street’s estimates. Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.40 to $15.90 per share.