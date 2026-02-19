BlackRock Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

New York-based BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a leading publicly traded investment management firm. The company has a market capitalization of $166.4 billion and provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors, including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, and others.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year, but outperformed in 2026. BLK stock has grown 11.7% over the past 52 weeks and 2.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and has grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, BLK has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) marginal rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 15, BlackRock's shares grew 5.9% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings report. The investment firm generated $7 billion in revenue for the quarter, exceeding Wall Street's projections. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $13.16, also surpassing the Street’s estimates.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect BlackRock's EPS to grow 11.5% YoY to $53.64 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in all four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering BLK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds”.

The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months, with the stock now carrying 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 11 just a month ago.

On Jan. 16, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an “Overweight” rating for BLK and raised its price target from $1300 to $1350.

The mean price target of $1,324.50 indicates 21.3% premium to BLK’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $1,550 suggests 41.9% potential upside.