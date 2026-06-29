What You Need To Know Ahead of CSX Corporation's Earnings Release

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation ( CSX ) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market cap of $88.6 billion , the company operates through two segments: Rail and Trucking, and offers rail services, transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, and other transportation services.

CSX is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.48 on a diluted basis, up 9.1% from $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.90, up 18% from $1.61 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.15 in fiscal 2027.

CSX stock has surged 46.3% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.8% rise and rallying the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 24.7% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, CSX stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.43, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.