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What You Need To Know Ahead of CSX Corporation's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Train with container cargo boxes at railway station by APchanel via Adobe Stock
Train with container cargo boxes at railway station by APchanel via Adobe Stock

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation (CSX) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market cap of $88.6 billion, the company operates through two segments: Rail and Trucking, and offers rail services, transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, and other transportation services. 

CSX is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.48 on a diluted basis, up 9.1% from $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.90, up 18% from $1.61 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.15 in fiscal 2027.   

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CSX stock has surged 46.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.8% rise and rallying the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI24.7% rise during the same time frame.          

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On Apr. 23, CSX stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.43, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on CSX, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell” for the stock. CSX’s average analyst price target is $47.69, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.20 -2.92 -1.59%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
CSX 47.66 +0.22 +0.46%
CSX Corp

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