KeyCorp's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

KeyCorp (KEY), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association. Valued at $25.1 billion by market cap, the company provides retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services. The leading regional bank is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KEY to report a profit of $0.43 per share on a diluted basis, up 22.9% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect KEY to report EPS of $1.82, up 21.3% from $1.50 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.1% year over year to $2.15 in fiscal 2027.

KEY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 35.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 3.4% returns over the same time frame.

KeyCorp beat on revenue and earnings thanks to strong execution in both lending and fees. Its commercial loan growth was broad-based across industries and geographies, with higher-yielding balances and rising utilization. Net interest margin expanded, credit quality stayed resilient, and fee businesses like wealth, investment banking, and payments grew on record M&A and equity activity. Management is deploying about $1 billion into technology and AI for better products and efficiency.

On Apr. 16, KEY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.9 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.44 beat analyst estimates by 8%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KEY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” KEY’s average analyst price target is $24.26, indicating a potential upside of 4.3% from the current levels.