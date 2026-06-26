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Corn Fading with Fractional Losses at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn prices are fractionally lower across most contracts on Friday. July options expire today, with first notice day on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 1/4 cents lower at $3.87 3/4. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows much of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt with very limited rainfall. Totals of 1 to 2 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 84.667 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26 as of June 18. That is now 100% of the USDA export projection and ahead of the last several years’ pace. Actual shipments were 67.81 MMT, 80% of the USDA estimate. Total accumulated sales for 2026/27 are now 5.379 MMT, 49.7% larger yr/yr.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.14 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.87 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.23 1/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.98 1/4, down 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 441-4s -1-4 -0.34%
Corn
ZCU26 421-6s -2-4 -0.59%
Corn
ZCN26 412-6s -2-0 -0.48%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0619 -0.0137 -0.34%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8524 -0.0176 -0.45%
US Corn Price Idx

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