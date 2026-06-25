How to Play LI Stock as Li Auto Unveils a New L8 SUV

When investors think of electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla (TSLA) is often the first name that comes to mind. However, China's EV market has become increasingly crowded, with domestic automakers racing to differentiate themselves through technology, performance, and product innovation. One company attracting renewed investor attention is Li Auto (LI), which officially unveiled its all-new Li L8 SUV recently, with deliveries expected to begin within the week.

Available in Ultra and Livis trims priced at RMB369,800 and RMB429,800, respectively, the revamped L8 arrives with a series of notable upgrades. The latest L8 marks a significant upgrade to one of Li Auto's core models, with the company positioning the five-seat SUV as its ultimate family-focused vehicle. The revamped model combines improved range, in-house chip technology, and enhanced comfort features, underscoring Li Auto's efforts to strengthen its competitive edge in China's premium EV market.

Like its predecessor, the L8 utilizes Li Auto's signature extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technology, pairing dual electric motors with a gasoline-powered range extender. This setup allows drivers to enjoy the benefits of an electric vehicle while minimizing charging concerns on longer journeys, a key selling point that has helped differentiate Li Auto from many of its rivals. According to the company, these enhancements put the L8's technology and user experience on par with higher-end "9-series" SUVs in China's premium market.

For investors, the launch is about far more than a new vehicle. It highlights Li Auto's ability to continuously upgrade its product lineup, strengthen its position in the lucrative premium family SUV segment, and compete more effectively in an increasingly crowded EV landscape. With fresh products often serving as key drivers of sales momentum and market share gains, how should investors play Li Auto stock now?

About Li Auto Stock

Li Auto has emerged as one of China's leading new-energy vehicle manufacturers, building its reputation through a combination of premium smart EVs, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-centric approach. Guided by its mission, "Be Proactive, Change the World," the company focuses on delivering safe, convenient, and comfortable mobility solutions for families. Li Auto was among the first automakers to successfully commercialize EREVs in China, a strategy that helped it carve out a distinct position in the world's largest EV market.

At the same time, the company is aggressively developing dedicated battery-EV platforms, allowing it to pursue growth across multiple EV segments. Technology remains at the heart of Li Auto's strategy. The company invests heavily in the in-house development of proprietary range-extension systems, advanced electric vehicle technologies, and intelligent vehicle solutions.

Since beginning mass production in November 2019, Li Auto has steadily expanded its portfolio, offering its flagship family MPVs, the popular Li L-series extended-range electric SUVs, and the Li i-series battery-electric SUVs. Looking ahead, the company plans to further broaden its product lineup, positioning itself to reach a wider customer base and capture additional opportunities in China's rapidly evolving EV market.

Despite its ambitious growth plans and strong position in China's EV market, Li Auto has struggled to win over Wall Street. Intensifying EV price wars in China, shrinking vehicle margins, and a disappointing first-quarter earnings report have weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Currently carrying a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, Li Auto shares have been under significant pressure, plunging 57.67% over the past 12 months and falling another 29.7% year-to-date (YTD).

The stock's decline has been particularly steep since reaching its 52-week high of $32.03 in July last year, with shares now trading 62.85% below that peak. The sharp sell-off underscores growing concerns about profitability and competitive pressures, even as the company continues to invest aggressively in new products and long-term growth initiatives.

Li Auto’s Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Li Auto's first-quarter 2026 results, reported on May 28, painted a mixed picture of resilient demand but mounting profitability pressures. The Chinese EV maker generated total revenue of $3.3 billion during the quarter, down 11.4% from the year-ago period. Management attributed the decline primarily to seasonal weakness related to the Chinese New Year holiday and a changing product mix that weighed on average selling prices.

Vehicle sales, the company's primary revenue driver, contributed $3.1 billion, marking a 12.7% year-over-year (YOY) decline. However, not all segments struggled. Revenue from other sales and services climbed 16.1% to $210.2 million, supported by growing demand for accessories and user-focused services.

While Li Auto delivered a solid 95,142 vehicles during the quarter, fierce competition across China's EV market and widespread promotional discounting took a significant toll on profitability. Vehicle margin plunged to 6.1%, a dramatic drop from 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025. As a result, overall gross margin fell to 7.9%, compared with 20.5% a year earlier and 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, largely reflecting the sharp deterioration in vehicle profitability.

The margin squeeze ultimately pushed Li Auto into the red. The company reported a net loss of $330 million for the quarter, a stark reversal from the approximately $95.14 million net profit recorded in the same period last year. Adding to investor concerns, free cash flow turned negative by $1.1 billion as the company navigated model transition cycles and continued investing in future growth.

Despite these near-term challenges, Li Auto's financial foundation remains strong. As of March 31, 2026, the company held a sizable cash reserve of $13.7 billion, providing substantial flexibility to weather industry headwinds and fund expansion initiatives. The company also continued strengthening its nationwide footprint, operating 517 retail stores across 160 cities, 552 servicing centers and authorized service shops in 223 cities, and an extensive charging network comprising 4,057 supercharging stations with 22,439 charging stalls.

Looking ahead, management remains cautious. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Li Auto expects revenue between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion, representing a YOY decline of 20.2% to 16%. Vehicle deliveries are projected to range from 95,000 to 100,000 units, implying a decline of 14.5% to 10% from the same period last year.

How Do Analysts View Li Auto Stock?

Despite the launch of its upgraded L8 SUV and its long-term growth ambitions, Wall Street remains largely unconvinced about Li Auto's near-term prospects. The stock currently carries a consensus "Hold" rating, reflecting a cautious stance as investors weigh the company's product momentum against ongoing margin pressure and intense competition in China's EV market. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, only two recommend a "Strong Buy," while one rates it "Moderate Buy." The majority remain on the sidelines, with 13 analysts assigning a "Hold" rating, and two maintaining "Strong Sell" recommendations.

Nevertheless, analysts still see meaningful upside potential if Li Auto can successfully execute its growth strategy. The average price target of $17.06 implies 42.9% upside from current levels, while the most bullish target on Wall Street of approximately $21.50 suggests the stock could surge as much as 80.1% from here. While the opportunity remains compelling on paper, investors should wait for clearer signs of improving profitability and demand before turning more constructive on the shares.