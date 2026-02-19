Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Atmos Energy Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Atmos Energy Corp_ gas pipeline-by Brandy McKnight via Shutterstock
Atmos Energy Corp_ gas pipeline-by Brandy McKnight via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) distributes natural gas. With a market cap of $29.8 billion,  the company provides natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers, as well as manages storage and pipeline assets.

Shares of this leading natural gas utility have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ATO has gained 20.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2026, ATO stock is up 6.3%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, ATO’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 6.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, ATO shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $2.44 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.41. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $1.4 billion. ATO expects full-year EPS to be $8.15 to $8.35.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect ATO’s EPS to grow 9.9% to $8.20 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 14 analysts covering ATO stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, and 12 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Jan. 30, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept a “Neutral” rating on ATO and lowered the price target to $177.

While ATO currently trades above its mean price target of $177.73, the Street-high price target of $193 suggests an upside potential of 8.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.61 -0.77 -1.66%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
BAC 53.36 +0.62 +1.18%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
ATO 178.12 -2.12 -1.18%
Atmos Energy Corp

Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
