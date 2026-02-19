Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on IQVIA Holdings Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides healthcare research services. Valued at $28 billion by market cap, the company offers analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry which helps them in the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Shares of this contract research giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. IQV has declined 11.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2026, IQV’s stock fell 24.1%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, IQV’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.9% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

IQVIA's underperformance was driven by margin compression and concerns about sustainability of gains. Additionally, acquisitions expanded capabilities, but operating margin declined due to pass-through revenue growth and product mix changes. 

On Feb. 5, IQV shares tumbled 10.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.42 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.40. The company’s revenue was $4.4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. IQV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.55 to $12.85, and revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.4 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect IQV’s EPS to grow 6.9% to $11.56 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering IQV stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Feb. 17, TD Cowen kept a “Hold” rating on IQV and lowered the price target to $174, implying a potential upside of 1.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $240.65 represents a 40.7% premium to IQV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $290 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 69.5%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.67 +0.30 +0.19%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
IQV 171.06 +6.62 +4.03%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot