Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Expand Energy Stock?

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) operates as an independent natural gas production company. Valued at $24.5 billion by market cap, the company discovers, develops, and acquires conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves.

Shares of this independent natural gas production company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. EXE has declined 6.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2026, EXE stock is down 9.8%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, EXE’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 18.2% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s high single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, EXE shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.89. The company’s revenue stood at $3.3 billion, up 63.5% year over year.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect EXE’s EPS to grow 34.3% to $8.19 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 29 analysts covering EXE stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 17, Roth MKM analyst Leo Mariani maintained a “Hold” rating on EXE and set a price target of $109, implying a potential upside of 9.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $132.56 represents a 33.2% premium to EXE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $152 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 52.7%.