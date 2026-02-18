Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is It Too Late to Chase Masimo Stock on Major Danaher News?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Danaher Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Danaher Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Masimo (MASI) shares ended their recent session up about 35% after science and technology giant Danaher (DHR) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the health tech firm. 

For Masimo, this $9.9 billion all-cash deal means global scale, integration into DHR’s huge distribution network, and institutional backing to defend its IP against tech titans like Apple (AAPL)

Despite its latest rally, Masimo stock remains down roughly 8% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

Is There Any Further Upside Left in Masimo Stock?

For retail investors interested in chasing MASI stock’s recent surge, the hard truth is that the “easy money” has already been made. 

Given that Danaher has valued the stock at $180, and it’s already hovering just below that price, the deal appears almost entirely baked into the Irvine-headquartered firm already. 

And since Masimo is set to go private once the transaction completes in the back half of this year, further upside is unlikely unless a rare bidding war emerges. According to industry experts, however, that’s improbable, considering Danaher has already agreed to pay a hefty premium.  

Why Danaher Is Now a Better Pick Than MASI Shares

The smarter play now is Danaher stock. DHR plans on integrating MASI as a standalone unit within its high-margin diagnostics segment, applying the Danaher business system (DBS) to scale operations. 

Management expects this deal to boost earnings by $0.70 on a per-share basis within five years. 

Loading up on Danaher shares, investors get Masimo’s tech at a discount, powered by a massive global distribution engine that could re-rate them significantly higher as synergies materialize.

Note that DHR’s relative strength index (14-day) has crashed to about 30, indicating downward momentum is now near exhaustion. 

Wall Street Sees Significant Upside in DHR Stock

Wall Street analysts also expect DHR stock to push meaningfully higher following the Masimo deal in 2026.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Danaher Corp remains at a "Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $264 suggesting potential upside of nearly 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 265.41 +1.53 +0.58%
Apple Inc
MASI 175.29 +0.60 +0.34%
Masimo Corp
DHR 207.36 +1.00 +0.48%
Danaher Corp

Most Popular News

AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 1
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 4
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock 5
Analysts See Domino's Pizza Stock As Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings Next Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot