What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Insulet Stock?

Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet Corporation (PODD) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $17.1 billion, the company offers the Omnipod platform, comprising the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system and the Omnipod DASH insulin management system.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. PODD stock has declined 12.2% over the past 52 weeks and 13.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, PODD has also underperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 8.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Nov. 6, PODD shares grew 2.9% following the release of the company’s better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 29.9% year-over-year to $706.3 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS was $1.24, up 37.8% from the prior year’s quarter and also beating Wall Street estimates.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect PODD's EPS to rise 51.5% year-over-year to $4.91. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

PODD has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 21 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” two “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 4, Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a “Buy” rating on Insulet stock and lowered its price target from $370 to $350. The mean price target of $371.96 indicates a 51% premium to PODD’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $450 suggests a 82.7% potential upside.