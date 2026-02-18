Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Quest Diagnostics Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Quest Diagnostics, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $23 billion, the company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, including routine, non-routine, and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic services.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. DGX stock has surged 21.8% over the past 52 weeks and 18.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, DGX has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 8.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 10, Quest Diagnostics' shares surged 7.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $2.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.18, also surpassing Wall Street's projections. Investor confidence got an extra boost when management raised its full-year forecast. The management now expects its revenues to be between $10.8 billion and $10.9 billion, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.63 to $9.83.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics' EPS to grow 7.7% YoY to $10.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in all four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering DGX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and nine “Holds.” 

The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months, with the stock now carrying nine “Strong Buy” ratings, up from eight just a month ago.

On Feb.12, Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an "Outperform" rating on Quest Diagnostics and raised the price target from $210 to $235.

The mean price target of $216 indicates a 5.1% premium to DGX’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $235 suggests a massive 14.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

