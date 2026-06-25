Here's What to Expect From Prologis' Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $131.3 billion , Prologis, Inc. ( PLD ) is a global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. The company owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.3 billion square feet in 20 different countries.

PLD is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.54 on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.18, up 6.4% from $5.81 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.6% year over year (YoY) to $6.59 in fiscal 2027.

PLD’s stock has grown 30.3% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 5.3% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 16, PLD stock rose 1.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.3 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $1.50, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.07 to $6.23 per share.