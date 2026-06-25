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JPMorgan Chase’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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JPMorgan Chase & Co_ operations center-by jetcityimages via iStock
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ operations center-by jetcityimages via iStock

With a market cap of $895.3 billion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is the largest bank in the United States by assets and a leading global financial services firm. Headquartered in New York City, the company serves millions of consumers, businesses, governments, and institutional clients across more than 100 countries.As one of the world's most systemically important financial institutions, JPMorgan's performance is closely tied to interest rates, capital markets activity, consumer spending, loan demand, and the overall health of the global economy.

The bank is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July. 14. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report a profit of $5.44 per share, up 9.7% from $4.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters, which is impressive. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the global financial giant to report an EPS of $22.44, a 10.3% rise from $20.34 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 5.4% year over year to $23.66 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of JPMorgan have soared 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% rise, but outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF4.2% climb over the same period. 

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On June 15, JPMorgan Chase announced dividends on its outstanding Series CC preferred stock, reaffirming its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The stock gained 3.7% in the next trading session following the announcement.

Analysts' consensus view on JPMorgan’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and 14 suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target is $338.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.5% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.72 -0.16 -0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
JPM 333.45 -0.69 -0.21%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
$SPX 7,358.22 -7.24 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index

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