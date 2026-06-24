IBM and OpenAI Just Partnered on Cybersecurity. Here Is How to Play IBM Stock.

International Business Machines (IBM) is one of the most consequential technology companies in history. The company is now executing one of the most credible AI transformations in the enterprise technology space. After the spin-off of its infrastructure unit, Kyndryl, IBM has pivoted into a high-margin hybrid cloud and AI powerhouse. Red Hat OpenShift currently serves as the universal operating layer for 95% of the Fortune 500 companies, allowing them to launch applications hassle-free across public cloud and on-premises data centers.

IBM Underperforms Market

IBM has delivered a TTM total return of -10.28% over the past year, while its 52-week range is $212.34 to $332.46, set earlier this month. The stock suffered an historic 13.15% single-day wipe-out on February 23, its worst one-day setback in over 25 years, triggered by fears concerning generative AI tools, including Anthropic’s Claude Code, with some experts arguing this could potentially erode IBM’s high-margin consulting business.

Against the S&P 500 Information Technology Index’s ($SRIT) strong double-digit gains, IBM has largely underperformed, though the stock’s strong quarterly output and recovery from February lows suggest the worst might be behind it.

IBM Delivers Strong Results

IBM delivered Q1 2026 revenue of $15.92 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year (YOY) and ahead of the $15.65 billion consensus by 1.70%, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.91 beat the $1.81 analyst estimate by 5.45%, extending IBM's streak of topping analyst EPS forecasts to four consecutive quarters. Software climbed 11% to $7.05 billion, with Red Hat up 13% and Data up 19%, while Infrastructure surged 15% to $3.33 billion on a remarkable 51% jump in IBM Z mainframe revenue, the strongest infrastructure quarter since the z16 cycle peaked in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $4 billion at a 25.1% margin, beating the $3.54 billion consensus by 13%, while operating margin expanded 170 basis points YOY to 11.7%. Free cash flow reached $2.22 billion in the quarter, up from $1.96 billion in the prior-year period, while cash from operations surged to $5.17 billion from $4.37 billion a year ago. Management is guiding for $15.7 billion in free cash flow for full-year 2026, supporting both the 3% dividend yield and continued R&D investment in quantum computing labs.

For Q2 2026, analysts project revenue of approximately $17.87 billion and adjusted EPS of approximately $3.08, while full-year 2026 consensus estimates point to revenue of approximately $71.86 billion and adjusted EPS of $12.51. CEO Arvind Krishna attributed Q1's strong results to the company's focus on enabling clients to modernize core systems and scale AI deployments, reaffirming full-year guidance and signaling confidence that IBM's hybrid cloud and AI transformation is gaining durable commercial momentum. IBM's generative AI book of business, which now exceeds $7 billion, continues to grow at a rapid clip, the single clearest signal that enterprise demand for IBM's AI orchestration, governance, and security capabilities is both real and accelerating.

IBM Partners with OpenAI

IBM shares surged approximately 4.8% in after-market trading after announcing a landmark partnership with OpenAI to integrate frontier AI capabilities directly into enterprise security workflows, addressing what has become one of the most urgent priorities for Fortune 500 companies globally.

As part of the collaboration, IBM has joined OpenAI's Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, gaining access to advanced AI models that can be embedded into enterprise security operations to help customers identify, assess, and mitigate cyber threats at machine speed. The offering is built on Project Lightwell, an initiative launched last month combining human engineers and AI tools to strengthen open-source software security, backed by a $5 billion joint commitment from IBM and Red Hat.

The partnership meaningfully deepens IBM's already formidable enterprise AI and cybersecurity credentials, adding OpenAI's frontier model capabilities to its Watsonx platform and consulting arsenal at a moment when enterprise demand for AI-powered cyber defense is accelerating rapidly.

Should You Invest in IBM?

With the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber partnership embedding frontier AI directly into IBM's enterprise security consulting arsenal, and a $5 billion Project Lightwell commitment reinforcing its long-term AI infrastructure credibility, IBM's transformation narrative is gaining powerful new dimensions.

Wall Street's consensus stands at "Moderate Buy" across 22 analyst ratings, comprising 12 "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buy," seven "Hold," and onve "Strong Sell," with a mean price target of $298.29, implying 14.23% upside from current levels. For investors, IBM offers a rare combination of AI growth, quantum optionality, a 3% dividend yield, and a compelling buy-the-dip setup following its February sell-off.