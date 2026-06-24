Williams-Sonoma Stock: Is WSM Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. With a market cap of $26.6 billion, the company retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WSM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty retail industry. WSM’s portfolio drives its strong market position, and its ability to innovate and align with consumer preferences supports continued success.

Despite its notable strength, WSM shares slipped 3.5% from their 52-week high of $234.42, achieved on Jun. 17. Over the past three months, WSM stock has gained 23.1%, outperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.3% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of WSM grew 26.6% on a YTD basis and 43.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming XLY’s YTD 4.7% losses and 6.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WSM has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May.

WSM had a strong Q1 with positive comparable sales across all brands, led by West Elm and the children’s business. In addition, new products, collaborations, and digital upgrades like AI personalization drove growth, while logistics improvements offset tariff and fuel costs. B2B and emerging brands Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham grew double-digits. For 2026, the company is investing in innovation and supply chain but remains cautious due to ongoing volatility and no expected housing recovery.

On May 21, WSM shares closed up by 6.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.93 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.80. The company’s revenue was $1.81 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.80 billion.

In the competitive arena of specialty retail, RH (RH) has lagged behind WSM, with a 20.9% downtick on a YTD basis and 23.9% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on WSM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it. While WSM currently trades above its mean price target of $215.94, the Street-high price target of $260 suggests a 15% upside potential.