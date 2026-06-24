Is Ares Management Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Ares Management Corporation (ARES), headquartered in Los Angeles, California, operates as an alternative asset manager. Valued at $41.5 billion by market cap, the company invests in credit, real assets, private equity, and secondaries market.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ARES perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. ARES leverages a broad, diversified platform across private credit, private equity, real estate, and other alternatives, with $391.5 billion in private credit AUM. Its global footprint of 35+ offices in 15+ countries adds local market knowledge and sourcing relationships, combining on-the-ground expertise with a global platform for a more informed, competitive approach.
Despite its notable strength, ARES slipped 38.1% from its 52-week high of $195.26, achieved on Aug. 13, 2025. Over the past three months, ARES stock has gained 12.8%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 11.8% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of ARES fell 25.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 27% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.5% and 21.3% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, ARES has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently.
On May 1, ARES shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.24 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.32. The company’s revenue stood at $1.4 billion, up 28.3% year over year.
In the competitive arena of asset management, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) has taken the lead over ARES, with a 9.8% downtick on a YTD basis and 2.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on ARES’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $151.06 suggests a potential upside of 25.1% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.