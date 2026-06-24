Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Qnity Electronics Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Valued at $36.8 billion by market cap, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, specializes in materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries with speed transmission systems and chip design AI technology interconnect solutions. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Q perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductor equipment & materials industry. Qnity’s innovative materials boost chip performance and yield, winning validation from leading manufacturers. Its deep qualification in fab processes creates high switching costs and sticky, long-term customer relationships.

Despite its notable strength, Q slipped 9.1% from its 52-week high of $177.28, achieved on Jun. 22. Over the past three months, Q stock has gained 40.3%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX16.6% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Q rose 97.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 93.8% over the past six months, notably outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 10.1% and 8.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, Q has been trading above its 100-day moving average since late March. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On May 12, Q shares jumped 9.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $1.3 billion, up 17.6% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.08. 

In the competitive arena of semiconductor equipment & materials, Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has taken the lead over Q, with 98.1% gains over the past six months and 99.7% returns on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Q’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $177.86 suggests a potential upside of 10.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Q 161.36 +0.17 +0.11%
Qnity Electronics Inc
$NASX 25,726.39 +139.35 +0.54%
Nasdaq Composite
ENTG 172.78 +4.56 +2.71%
Entegris Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Ahead of Micron Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for MU Stock
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock 2
The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge as Tech Selloff Rages On, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Lululemon Athletica inc_ storefront by- Robert Way via iStock 4
Lululemon Shareholders Can Partly Blame Nike for LULU Stock’s Latest Bearish Price Surprise
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Lam Research Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. NAND Equipment Demand Can Take LRCX Higher.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.