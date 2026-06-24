Is Qnity Electronics Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at $36.8 billion by market cap, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, specializes in materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries with speed transmission systems and chip design AI technology interconnect solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Q perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductor equipment & materials industry. Qnity’s innovative materials boost chip performance and yield, winning validation from leading manufacturers. Its deep qualification in fab processes creates high switching costs and sticky, long-term customer relationships.

Despite its notable strength, Q slipped 9.1% from its 52-week high of $177.28, achieved on Jun. 22. Over the past three months, Q stock has gained 40.3%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 16.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of Q rose 97.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 93.8% over the past six months, notably outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 10.1% and 8.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, Q has been trading above its 100-day moving average since late March. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, with slight fluctuations.

On May 12, Q shares jumped 9.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $1.3 billion, up 17.6% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.08.

In the competitive arena of semiconductor equipment & materials, Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has taken the lead over Q, with 98.1% gains over the past six months and 99.7% returns on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Q’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $177.86 suggests a potential upside of 10.3% from current price levels.