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McCormick’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Maryland-based McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, sauces, and flavoring products. With a market cap of approximately $12.7 billion, the company serves both retail consumers and foodservice customers, making it one of the most recognized names in the flavor industry.

The company is scheduled to release its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings results on Thursday, June 25, before the market opens. Analysts expect diluted EPS of $0.69, flat from the previous year’s quarter. Moreover, the company has exceeded EPS expectations in three of the past four quarters while falling short in another quarter.

Looking further, fiscal year 2026 diluted EPS is projected at $3.09, up 3% year over year, before accelerating to $3.40 in fiscal year 2027, implying 10% growth. 

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Over the past 52 weeks, McCormick’s shares have fallen 36.7%, moving sharply against the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 22.2%, and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), which has rallied 2.9%

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On June 23, MKC shares popped 3.6% after the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, payable on July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 6. The announcement also highlighted McCormick's remarkable track record of 102 consecutive years of dividend payments, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable income-generating consumer staples stock.

McCormick holds a “Moderate Buy” rating, reflecting steady conviction beneath the surface noise. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, seven assign it a “Strong Buy” and six remain on “Hold.” Its mean price target of $75.92 implies potential upside of 33.7% from the current market prices.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MKC 48.73 +0.38 +0.79%
Mccormick & Company
$SPX 7,357.49 -0.73 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.47 +0.53 +0.63%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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