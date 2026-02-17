Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Posting Tuesday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Row of corn - by fietzfotos via Pixabay
Row of corn - by fietzfotos via Pixabay

Corn futures are showing 4 to 6 cent losses across the front months on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/2 cents at $3.94 3/4.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.492 MMT (58.75 mbu) during the week ending on February 12. That was 7.31% below the week prior and 8.06% shy of than the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 517,215 MT, with 332,968 MT headed to Japan and 133,771 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 35.727 MMT (1.407 mbu) since September 1, which is now 44.36% above the same period last year.

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, now behind the 29% pace from last year. Second crop planting is now at 31% complete, below the 36% pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 436-0 -6-0 -1.36%
Corn
ZCH26 427-0 -4-6 -1.10%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9351 -0.0469 -1.18%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot