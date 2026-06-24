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Here's What to Expect From FactSet Research's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Magnifying glass and analytics documents by tonefotografia via Adobe Stock
Magnifying glass and analytics documents by tonefotografia via Adobe Stock

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $7.9 billion, the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.

FDS is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 1, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.44 on a diluted basis, up 4% from $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.66, up 4% from $16.98 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.7% year over year (YoY) to $19.5 in fiscal 2027. 

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FDS stock has declined 50.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX22.2% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF6% rise during the same time frame. 

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On Mar. 31, FDS stock rose 6.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $611 million, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.46, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. 

Analysts are skeptical about FDS, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, three are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 10 suggest a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and five suggest a “Strong Sell.” FDS’ average analyst price target of $255.69 offers a 17.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.88 +0.18 +0.34%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
FDS 218.15 -0.47 -0.21%
Factset Research Systems
$SPX 7,365.46 -107.33 -1.44%
S&P 500 Index

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