Here's What to Expect From FactSet Research's Next Earnings Report

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $7.9 billion , the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.

FDS is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 1 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.44 on a diluted basis, up 4% from $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.66, up 4% from $16.98 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.7% year over year (YoY) to $19.5 in fiscal 2027.

FDS stock has declined 50.1% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 6% rise during the same time frame.

On Mar. 31, FDS stock rose 6.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $611 million, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.46, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion.