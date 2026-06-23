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AMEN Properties Just Announced a 25% Dividend Increase. What This Means for the High-Yield Royalty Stock.

Ebube Jones - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock
Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock

AMEN Properties (AMEN) just raised its dividend by 25%, a move that signals real confidence in its ability to keep generating cash. The timing is also worth noting because it comes as more companies lean into shareholder payouts. 

In the latest dividend roundup, AMEN appeared alongside Mastercard (MA), Dell (DELL), FedEx (FDX), HEICO (HEI), and Broadcom (AVGO) all of which either raised or declared dividends. That lineup points to a broader push toward returning more cash to investors across different sectors.

AMEN Properties fits into that story as a high-yield royalty stock. It owns royalty interests in natural resources, mostly energy, and sends a large share of its cash flow back to shareholders as dividends. 

Income investors often like these stocks because they can offer high yields tied to production and commodity prices. They also tend to need less capital spending than traditional operators.

So what does this dividend increase really say about AMEN’s appeal and the staying power of its income story? Let’s dive in.

AMEN’s Financial Footing

AMEN Properties is based in Dallas, Texas, and focuses on oil and gas royalty and working interests. It uses a tight portfolio of mineral and leasehold assets to turn commodity exposure into steady, high‑margin cash for shareholders. 

Its board has approved a quarterly dividend of $12.50 per share, payable on July 7 to shareholders of record on June 30. This new payout annualizes to about $50.00 per share and implies a yield around 10% at recent prices. 

AMEN stock trades around $512 as of early June 23, with a year‑to‑date (YTD) gain of 1.39% and a 52‑week gain of 2.40% in the over‑the‑counter market.

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This is still a relatively small company with an equity value of only $27.17 million. It trades at 11.20x price‑to‑sales and 13.70x price‑to‑cash‑flow versus sector medians of 1.61x and 6.54x, which shows investors are paying a clear premium for its royalty‑heavy model. 

Their June 15 release covering results for the first quarter ended March 31 gave more context around the dividend move. It showed oil and gas revenue of $599,635 and net income of $2.6 million for the period, a sharp shift in earnings power. 

The update compared those figures with revenue of $728,294 and net income of $240,334 in the first quarter of 2025. That contrast points to a year‑over‑year (YoY) decline in revenue but a more than tenfold jump in profit, highlighting how much the bottom line has changed.

Properties Leasehold Deals

AMEN’s dividend bump is tied directly to a clear jump in earnings, and that jump came from a specific deal rather than just higher royalty income. Their first quarter of 2026 saw profits rise sharply after the company sold and assigned some leasehold interests. 

This transaction brought in about $2.3 million in proceeds, which gave a noticeable lift to the bottom line and increased the cash available to pay out. The new, higher dividend is now supported by both ongoing royalty cash flow and this one‑off asset sale.

AMEN’s Limited Analysts Coverage

AMEN Properties sits in a part of the market with very little mainstream research, as earnings estimates are not available. Analyst ratings are also not available for AMEN. Due to its micro‑cap status and OTC trading, AMEN receives very limited attention from traditional Wall Street analysts. That absence of ratings and forward estimates makes independent research essential.

Conclusion

AMEN’s 25% dividend hike looks largely supported by its royalty cash flows, but the extra lift from recent asset sales means the new payout still needs to be tested over time. Income-focused investors will likely keep the stock moving sideways to slightly higher as long as the dividend is covered and the balance sheet stays in good shape. In the long run, how the dividend trend evolves, more than short-term price moves, will probably decide whether this high-yield name ends up being worth the risk.


On the date of publication, Ebube Jones did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVGO 380.15 -11.98 -3.06%
Broadcom Ltd
MA 488.07 +3.98 +0.82%
Mastercard Inc
AMEN 512.0100 +0.6586 +0.13%
Amen Properties Inc
FDX 317.24 -11.54 -3.51%
Fedex Corp
HEI 334.17 +3.02 +0.91%
Heico Corp
DELL 427.78 +9.07 +2.17%
Dell Technologies Inc

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