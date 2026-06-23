The $200 Million Reason AMC Stock Is Down Today

AMC Entertainment (AMC) saw its worst single-day decline in nearly three years on June 23 after the cinema chain announced a $200 million registered direct offering of common stock.

The company entered into a definitive agreement to sell 95,250,000 Class A shares to institutional investors at $2.10 each, representing about a 24% discount to Monday’s closing price.

The offering, with Roth Capital Partners acting as sole placement agent, is expected to close on June 24. Over its recent high, AMC stock is now down more than 25% .

Why AMC Shares Tanked on Tuesday

AMC shares’ plunge reflects intense investor displeasure over the magnitude of the dilution.

With about 752 million shares already outstanding, the addition of more than 95 million new shares will substantially increase the total share count, reducing existing investors’ ownership percentages and diluting future earnings per share.

The pricing at a steep discount to the prior close amplified the negative sentiment, as it signals the company needed to offer a significant concession to attract institutional buyers.

How AMC Plans on Spending the Fresh Capital

AMC expects net proceeds of roughly $189 million after deducting the 5.5% placement agent fee and other expenses.

The cinema chain has already stated that it intends to use the majority of these funds to redeem all $125.5 million of its 6.125% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027, along with associated fees and premiums.

According to management, the remaining proceeds will be directed toward general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt reduction, liquidity reserves, and theater upgrades.

Dilution Remains a Major Overhang on AMC Stock

This capital raise follows a familiar pattern for AMC, which has repeatedly tapped the financial markets to address its substantial debt burden.

The company closed a separate $150 million at-the-market equity offering just 10 days earlier on June 13, and had filed a shelf registration statement in February, allowing various future securities sales.

AMC indicated it had just under $4 billion in overall corporate borrowings as of its fiscal Q3, and its financial health remains precarious with nearly 900 million shares now outstanding after recent issuances.

The timing of this stock offering appears strategic, given AMC capitalized on a strong box office weekend driven by the “Toy Story 5” debut and broader momentum that had lifted the stock some 87% in the preceding month.

CEO Adam Aron had publicly expressed optimism about theatrical business momentum heading into summer, and B. Riley earlier this month maintained a Buy rating with a $2.25 price target.

Wall Street Recommends Caution on AMC

Retail sentiment also shifted from extremely bullish to barely bullish today. Still, some investors argued that eliminating high-cost debt and attracting institutional capital represent a long-term positive despite the short-term pain.

However, trading at around $2 per share after the decline, the stock remains a fraction of its former meme-stock highs, and Wall Street analysts note that much of the box office optimism had already been priced into valuations before the dilution announcement.

The consensus rating on AMC stock sits at a “Hold,” with a mean price target of $2.13 signaling a lack of meaningful upside from current levels.

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