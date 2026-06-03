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AMC Stock Soared on Blockbuster May Movie Theater Attendance. What Comes Next.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_
A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock opened sharply higher on Monday, June 1, after the company announced it recorded its highest domestic and global May attendance since 2019.

In total, about 25.5 million guests visited AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas during the month, with the Memorial Day weekend alone drawing more than 4.2 million moviegoers from Thursday through Sunday, representing AMC’s strongest such period of 2026. 

AMC stock closed Monday at about $2.12, with trading volume reaching 115.3 million shares, nearly 276% above its three-month average of 30.6 million shares.

Versus its year-to-date low, AMC is up more than 100%, reflecting renewed investor optimism about the viability of the theatrical exhibition industry after years of pandemic-related struggles.

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What Drove This Strong Attendance?

CEO Adam Aron attributed the strong attendance to a healthy film slate combining established blockbuster franchises with successful new intellectual properties. 

He expressed confidence in the remainder of 2026, pointing to upcoming releases including “Toy Story 5,” “Supergirl,” and “Minions & Monsters” as catalysts for continued momentum. 

The attendance milestone builds on earlier positive signals, including a record-setting Easter weekend and a strong opening for “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which reportedly earned $233 million worldwide in its debut.

Does It Warrant Buying AMC Stock?

Despite the positive attendance trends, AMC’s fundamental financial position remains precarious. 

The company carries a net debt of about $7 billion against a market cap of only $1.1 billion, highlighting the enormous leverage that continues to weigh on the balance sheet

Since its IPO in 2013, AMC shares have declined an alarming 99%, and the stock remains about 43% below its 52-week high of $3.54 reached in July 2025.

That said, AMC has made meaningful progress in managing its debt burden through a series of refinancing transactions, debt-for-equity exchanges, and maturity extensions. 

Key actions include eliminating some $183 million in exchangeable notes in 2025 and another $156 million in May 2026, along with refinancing $425 million of Odeon debt in April 2026 to extend maturity to 2031 at a lower interest rate. 

These efforts have reduced near-term pressure and provided greater financial flexibility as box-office trends recover, and notably, AMC’s cash from operations has turned positive over the last year.

How Analysts Recommend Playing AMC Shares

Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with only two of nine analysts covering the stock rating it a “Buy,” while six rate it “Hold,” and one rates it “Sell." 

The consensus 12-month price target of $1.96 suggests some downside from current levels despite the attendance recovery. 

Note that investors who purchased $1,000 worth of AMC shares five years ago would now hold just over $8 in value, underscoring the devastating long-term dilution and value destruction shareholders have endured.

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMC 1.89 -0.18 -8.70%
AMC Entertainment Holdings

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