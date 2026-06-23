AbbVie Just Sparked a 46% Rally in Apogee. Here’s Why This $10.9 Billion Deal Could Be a Win for AbbVie Investors.

AbbVie (ABBV), the pharmaceutical giant, just made one of the boldest biotech bets in years. On June 22, it announced a $10.9 billion deal to acquire Apogee Therapeutics (APGE), sending the latter clinical-stage biotech stock soaring 46% in a single day. Meanwhile, ABBV stock closed 6.25% higher yesterday despite only a 0.31% year-to-date (YTD) gain.

But the bigger story is why AbbVie is willing to spend so aggressively and how this deal will strengthen the company’s long-term growth story.

Let’s dig into what this acquisition means for AbbVie investors now.

The Strategic Reason AbbVie Chose Apogee Now

AbbVie announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apogee Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech focused on inflammatory and immunological diseases. The agreement states that AbbVie will buy all outstanding Apogee shares for $135.11 each in cash, valuing the company at around $10.9 billion. The price implied a 49.5% premium to Apogee’s trading price before the announcement, which is why the stock surged immediately after the announcement.

With a market cap of $406.4 billion, AbbVie is a global drugmaker that develops and sells prescription medicines, mainly in areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and aesthetics. Its immunology drug Humira’s decline after biosimilar competition changed AbbVie’s earnings profile, as it was one of its top-selling drugs. AbbVie has spent the past several years trying to navigate life after Humira. Its newer immunology drugs, particularly Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have stepped up impressively. In the most recent first quarter, Skyrizi’s global sales stood at $4.5 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year (YoY), while Rinvoq generated $2.1 billion in global sales, an increase of 20% YoY. Total immunology revenue stood at $7.3 billion. AbbVie now predicts Skyrizi's full-year revenue of $21.6 billion and Rinvoq’s revenue of $10.2 billion.

The market, however, has been trying to figure out whether the growth from the newer drugs will be sustainable in the long run. AbbVie cannot take the risk of relying on just a few successful drugs again, especially when patent expiration and competitive pressure remain a headwind.

This is why AbbVie wants Apogee Therapeutics. The company develops experimental antibody drugs for conditions driven by an overactive immune system, with the main focus on atopic dermatitis (eczema), asthma, and other immune-mediated diseases. Its lead asset is zumilokibart (formerly APG777), a long-acting monoclonal antibody. It targets IL-13, a signaling protein involved in inflammation in diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma.

In Apogee’s case, the buyout premium was a validation for its lead drug candidate, zumilokibart. The company had already been on a strong run before the deal, with encouraging clinical data for zumilokibart. The stock had climbed 19% as of Friday’s close. Currently, zumilokibart is in Phase 2 / late-stage development, with Phase 3 in atopic dermatitis planned for the second half of 2026. The company also has other key immunology programs such as APG279 and APG273 in its pipeline.

Apogee fits perfectly AbbVie’s long-term strategy. AbbVie already has deep expertise in immunology and a massive global commercial footprint. Rather than diving into an entirely new therapeutic area, AbbVie is doubling down on an area it already understands exceptionally well. If Apogee’s zumilokibart and other candidates are successful, it will essentially extend AbbVie’s immunology leadership well beyond Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Does This Deal Make AbbVie Stronger?

No doubt, the Apogee deal makes AbbVie stronger but it doesn’t automatically make the stock a buy now. Firstly, the deal is expected to close in the third quarter subject to regulatory approvals. Second, even if the deal closes, AbbVie itself has indicated that the transaction is not expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share until 2032.

Finally, Apogee is still in the clinical stage, with no approved products yet. It has a promising eczema asset with meaningful potential and a broader pipeline of next-generation inflammatory disease programs. With AbbVie’s two decades of experience in immunology, Apogee’s candidates, if successful, may create a long-term revenue-generating profile for AbbVie. But all these advantages lies on a big “if and when.”

Is ABBV Stock a Buy Now?

I believe ABBV stock remains a great buy-and-hold biotech stock for the long haul. Skyrizi and Rinvoq continue to deliver strong double-digit growth, while its broader portfolio in neuroscience and aesthetics adds diversification. And now the Apogee acquisition gives AbbVie another potential long-term immunology growth driver.

Another green flag is AbbVie’s shareholder-friendly policy. It is also a dividend stock, offering a forward yield of 3.2%, much higher than the S&P 500 ($SPX) average. Furthermore, it has also earned the title of a Dividend King by paying and hiking dividends consistently for the past 54 years.

Overall, on Wall Street, ABBV remains a consensus “Moderate Buy.” Out of the 32 analysts covering the stock, 20 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 recommend a “Hold.” Based on its average target price of $251.55, analysts expect an 8% potential upside from current levels. Plus, its high price estimate of $298 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 28% over the next 12 months.