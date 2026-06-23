META Stock Alert: What to Know as Meta Platforms Doubles Down on Wearables With $299 Glasses

Meta Platforms (META) shares are extending gains on Jun 23 after the company officially unveiled a more affordable $299 smart glasses built in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.

The launch of Meta Glasses is helping the multinational defy a broader tech rout on Tuesday as valuation concerns and resurgent fears of a Fed rate hike rotate capital out of the high-flying AI names.

At the time of writing, META stock is down about 15% year-to-date.

Significance of the New Smart Glasses for Meta Stock

Meta Glasses is designed to undercut premium products like the $379 Ray-Ban Meta series — and represent a strategic shift toward mass market adoption.

These entry-level frames feature open-ear speakers, an advanced microphone array, and an eight-hour battery life.

Crucially, they are the first to ship with “Muse Spark,” a brand-new AI model built specifically by META’s Superintelligence Labs to smoothly interpret visual, real-world context for wearable tech users.

That said, investors are advised to exercise caution, given Barchart has a “ 100% SELL ” opinion on Meta shares, indicating technical momentum currently favors continued downside in the Nasdaq-listed firm.

Should You Load Up on META Shares Today?

For investors, this product rollout is significant as it addresses the fundamental tension surrounding Meta’s capital expenditures.

The company remains an underperformer in 2026 mostly because investors are now questioning when its massive AI investments will yield tangible consumer revenue.

By launching mass market-focused smart glasses, META is reinforcing that it’s fully committed to commercializing its artificial intelligence ecosystem.

If these affordable frames trigger widespread adoption, Meta stock will likely benefit from a highly lucrative, recurring revenue stream from wearable hardware and AI software integration.

Note that META is currently trading at about 19x forward earnings , meaning it's attractively valued for a company riding the artificial intelligence wave.

Meta Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that META shares are significantly undervalued at current levels.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Meta Platforms sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $827 indicating it could rally as much as 45% over the next 12 months.