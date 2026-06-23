Is Veeva Systems Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $24.9 billion , Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV ) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed specifically for the life sciences industry, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers a comprehensive suite of products through its Commercial Cloud, Data Cloud, and Development Cloud platforms, helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer products organizations streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Veeva Systems fits this criterion perfectly. Its solutions support critical functions such as customer relationship management, clinical trials, regulatory compliance, quality management, data analytics, and medical content management.

Shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company have pulled back 48.9% from its 52-week high of $310.50 . The stock is down 14.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 17.6% increase in the same period.

Shares of Veeva Systems have declined 28.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 11.1% return . Longer term, the stock has decreased 43.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 31.5% surge.

VEEV stock had been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Veeva Systems reported fiscal Q1 2027 results on June 3 that exceeded its guidance, with total revenue increasing 16% year-over-year to $882.9 million, subscription revenue rising 15% to $730.2 million, and adjusted EPS improving to $2.24. The company also delivered strong profitability, with operating income up 17% to $273.1 million and net income up 14% to $260.9 million, while continuing to expand its AI-driven offerings, including Vault AI, Veeva Falcon, and Ostro.

Additionally, Veeva raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, forecasting $3.64 billion - $3.65 billion in revenue, approximately $1.61 billion in adjusted operating income, and around $9.05 in adjusted EPS. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

In comparison, rival BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. ( BTSG ) has outpaced VEEV stock. BTSG stock has climbed 79.9% on a YTD basis and 195.9% over the past 52 weeks.