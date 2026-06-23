Is Generac Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution. With a market cap of $17.4 billion, the company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GNRC definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the specialty industrial machinery industry. A leader in North American power generation with growing global reach, GNRC’s brand is built on engineering expertise and a broad lineup from standby to mobile units. Strategic acquisitions have evolved it from a backup generator firm into a diversified industrial tech company focused on energy resilience.
Despite its notable strength, GNRC shares touched their 52-week high of $296.03 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, GNRC stock rose 48.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.6% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of GNRC rose 116.7% this year and climbed 132.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 9.2% and 24% returns over the same time frame.
To confirm the bullish trend, GNRC has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-January, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations.
GNRC beat on strong C&I growth, led by a 28% jump in data center sales and the Allmand acquisition. A global supply deal with an undisclosed hyperscaler, tied via Texas permits to the $100 billion Stargate AI project, validates its pivot into mission-critical backup power. With over $700 million backlog, the Enercon acquisition boosting margins, and about 500bps residential EBITDA expansion, management sees a structural shift from weather-driven residential to more predictable data center/industrial demand, with visibility through 2027 and ahead.
In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has taken the lead over GNRC, showing resilience with 42% gains on a YTD basis and 130.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GNRC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it. While GNRC currently trades above its mean price target of $286.80, the Street-high price target of $335 suggests a 13.4% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.