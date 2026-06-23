Is Generac Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution. With a market cap of $17.4 billion, the company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GNRC definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the specialty industrial machinery industry. A leader in North American power generation with growing global reach, GNRC’s brand is built on engineering expertise and a broad lineup from standby to mobile units. Strategic acquisitions have evolved it from a backup generator firm into a diversified industrial tech company focused on energy resilience.

Despite its notable strength, GNRC shares touched their 52-week high of $296.03 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, GNRC stock rose 48.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of GNRC rose 116.7% this year and climbed 132.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 9.2% and 24% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, GNRC has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-January, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations.

GNRC beat on strong C&I growth, led by a 28% jump in data center sales and the Allmand acquisition. A global supply deal with an undisclosed hyperscaler, tied via Texas permits to the $100 billion Stargate AI project, validates its pivot into mission-critical backup power. With over $700 million backlog, the Enercon acquisition boosting margins, and about 500bps residential EBITDA expansion, management sees a structural shift from weather-driven residential to more predictable data center/industrial demand, with visibility through 2027 and ahead.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has taken the lead over GNRC, showing resilience with 42% gains on a YTD basis and 130.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GNRC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it. While GNRC currently trades above its mean price target of $286.80, the Street-high price target of $335 suggests a 13.4% upside potential.