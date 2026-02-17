Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

VeriSign Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Verisign Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Verisign Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) provides internet infrastructure and domain name registry services that enable internet navigation for various recognized domain names. It is valued at a market cap of $20.1 billion

This tech company has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of VRSN have declined 5.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 10.4%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, VRSN has also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which gained 14.8% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 4.3% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 5, VRSN delivered its Q4 results, and its shares plunged 7.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 7.6% year-over-year to $425.3 million, while its EPS grew 11.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.23, but missed consensus estimates, which might have made investors jittery. It processed 10.7 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, as compared to 9.5 million for the same quarter in 2024. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect VRSN’s EPS to grow 5.2% year over year to $9.27. In Q4, the company fell short of the consensus estimates by 2.6%.   

Among the four analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on two “Strong Buy” and two “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.  

On Feb. 9, Citigroup Inc. (C) maintained a "Buy" rating on VRSN but lowered its price target to $280, indicating a 30.4% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $285.33 suggests a 32.9% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $305 suggests a 42% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 113.81 +2.95 +2.66%
Citigroup Inc
$SPX 6,835.03 -1.14 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 139.38 -0.18 -0.13%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
VRSN 213.72 -5.31 -2.42%
Verisign Inc

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot