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Corn Slipping Lower on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 5 ¼ cents losses in most contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $3.82 1/2.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.454 MMT (57.25 mbu) during the week ending on June 18. That was down 11.87% from the week prior and 3.31% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 479,329 MT, with 299,364 MT headed to Japan and 289,029 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 67.08 MMT (2.64 bbu), which is now 25.21% above the same period last year.

Safras estimates the Brazilian corn production at 139.94 MMT, which was down 0.18 MMT from the previous number. AgRural estimates the second corn crop at 16% harvested in the Center-South region. 

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.12 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.82 1/2, down 5 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.20 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.94 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 441-0 -3-0 -0.68%
Corn
ZCU26 421-0 -4-2 -1.00%
Corn
ZCN26 413-2 -4-2 -1.02%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0499 -0.0297 -0.73%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8252 -0.0397 -1.03%
US Corn Price Idx

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