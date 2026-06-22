Is APA Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

The index of oil up by Pashalgnatov via istock

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $11.7 billion, the company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and APA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. APA's expertise in exploration and production, cost management, and the integration of advanced technologies drives competitiveness. Its commitment to sustainability aligns with global energy transition goals, focusing on reducing emissions and balancing energy security, enhancing APA’s reputation and regulatory compliance.

Despite its notable strength, APA slipped 27.7% from its 52-week high of $45.66, achieved on Mar. 30. Over the past three months, APA stock has declined 9.8%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 20% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of APA rose 35% on a YTD basis and climbed 62.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 14.1% and 35.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, APA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August, 2025. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations.

On May 6, APA shares tumbled 7.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.38 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.01. The company’s revenue was $2.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.1 billion.

APA’s rival, ConocoPhillips (COP), has lagged behind the stock, gaining 15.1% on a YTD basis and 14.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on APA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and it has a mean price target of $42.64, suggests a potential upside of 29.1% from current price levels.