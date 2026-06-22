Corn Coming Out of Long Weekend with Modest Weakness

Corn price action is steady to 1 ½ cents lower so far out of the long weekend. Futures posted losses of 3 ½ to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts on Thursday, with July holding onto a 4 ¾ cent gain on the week. Open interest was down 16,767 contracts on Thursday, mainly in the July contract, down 28,838 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents at $3.86 1/2.

USDA reported a daily private export sale of 285,775 MT of corn to Mexico last Thursday morning for new crop shipment.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 1.157 2025/26 corn sold in the week of June 11. That was a 4-week high for the 2025/26 marketing year and 28% above the same week last year. Spain was the top buyer of 262,900 MT, with 259,800 MT sold to Mexico and 249,900 MT to Japan. New crop business was tallied at 519,035 MT, taking full year new crop commitments to 4.643 MMT, 41.2% above the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day forecast shows portions of eastern NE, IA, northern IL/IN, and OH with limited precip in the next week. The Dakotas through KS are seen with 1 to 2 inch totals, as well as the southern portions of the ECB, with MO seen with heavier totals.

Safras estimates the Brazilian corn production at 139.94 MMT, which was down 0.18 MMT from the previous number. AgRural estimates the second corn crop at 16% harvested in the Center-South region.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.17 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.86 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.25 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.44, down 4 3/4 cents, currently unch

New Crop Cash was $3.99 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,