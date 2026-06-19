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Is Robinhood Markets Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Plant growing in coins jar financial investment by Tinnakorn via Adobe Stock
Plant growing in coins jar financial investment by Tinnakorn via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $97.4 billion, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) operates a digital platform for investing and personal finance. The platform enables users to trade stocks, ETFs, American depositary receipts, cryptocurrencies, options, and futures, while also offering features such as fractional investing, retirement accounts, margin investing, and cash management services.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Robinhood Markets fits this criterion perfectly. Robinhood aims to make financial markets more accessible through user-friendly technology, educational resources, and innovative financial products.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company have decreased 29.7% from its 52-week high of $153.86. Over the past three months, its shares have climbed 44.4%, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.5% rise during the same period.

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Longer term, shares of Robinhood Markets have increased 38% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the 25.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame. However, the stock is down 4.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 9.6% gain. 

HOOD stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since July last year. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since November last year.

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Shares of Robinhood Markets tumbled 13.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28, with weaker-than-expected profit of $346 million ($0.38 per share) and transaction-based revenue of $623 million. The miss was driven by weaker take rates in options and crypto trading, alongside a sharp 47% drop in crypto revenue to $134 million, reflecting subdued volumes and continued weakness in the crypto market.

In comparison, rival Morgan Stanley (MS) has outpaced HOOD stock. MS stock has soared 25.7% on a YTD basis and 68.4% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to the SPX over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. HOOD stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 24 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $103.95.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,500.58 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
MS 223.17 -1.79 -0.80%
Morgan Stanley
HOOD 108.15 +2.95 +2.80%
Robinhood Markets Cl A
WMT 117.18 -0.95 -0.80%
Walmart Inc

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