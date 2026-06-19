Akamai Technologies Stock: Is AKAM Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $18.2 billion , Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and content delivery solutions, serving customers across the United States and internationally. It helps organizations secure applications, APIs, websites, and digital assets while delivering fast, reliable online experiences through its global network platform.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Akamai Technologies fits this criterion perfectly. Akamai offers a comprehensive portfolio of security, cloud, and media delivery services that support businesses in managing and scaling their digital operations.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company have fallen 24.5% from its 52-week high of $165.45 . Akamai Technologies' shares have increased 14.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 38.8% gain during the same period.

AKAM stock has soared 43.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLK’s nearly 33% return over the same period. In the longer term, shares of the company have climbed 58.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK's 58.5% surge.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November 2025.

Shares of Akamai Technologies jumped 26.6% following its Q1 2026 results on May 7 as the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.45 billion - $4.55 billion and increased its adjusted EPS outlook to $6.40 - $7.15. Investor sentiment was further boosted by the announcement that a leading frontier AI model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS), validating its role in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

Additionally, Akamai reported strong operating momentum, with CIS revenue jumping 40% year-over-year, security revenue rising 11% to $589.8 million, and total Q1 revenue increasing 5.8% to $1.07 billion.

In comparison, rival Cloudflare, Inc. ( NET ) has lagged behind AKAM stock. Shares of Cloudflare have gained 13.7% on a YTD basis and 23.5% over the past 52 weeks.