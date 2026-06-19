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Is Conagra Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Conagra Brands Inc sign and logo by- jetcityimage via iStock
Conagra Brands Inc sign and logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $6.3 billion, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is a leading consumer packaged goods food company that operates primarily in the United States through its Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. It offers a diverse portfolio of branded food products, including well-known brands such as Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. 

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Conagra Brands fits this criterion perfectly. It serves retail, foodservice, and international markets with a wide range of shelf-stable, refrigerated, frozen, and customized food products.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have slipped 39.4% from its 52-week high of $21.78. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 15.2%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 12% gain during the same period.

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CAG stock has declined 23.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 7.3% return. Longer term, the packaged-foods company’s shares have dropped 38.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 22.3% increase in the same period.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March.

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Conagra Brands' shares fell 1.3% on Apr. 1 after the company reported Q3 2026 results as adjusted EPS fell 23.5% to $0.39, adjusted EBITDA declined 14.9% to $437 million, adjusted gross profit decreased 6.3% to $660 million, and adjusted gross margin contracted 112 basis points to 23.7%, reflecting elevated cost inflation. 

The stock was further pressured by management's outlook, which projected adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70 at the low end of its $1.70 - $1.85 guidance range, lowered expected adjusted equity earnings to $140 million from $170 million, and indicated fiscal 2026 cost inflation would remain high at approximately 7%.

In comparison, rival The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has shown a less pronounced decline than CAG stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have dipped 5.9% on a YTD basis and 11.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to the stock’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. CAG stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 17 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $14.07 is a premium of 6.6% to current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KHC 22.82 -0.38 -1.64%
Kraft Heinz Company
CAG 13.20 +0.04 +0.30%
Conagra Brands
$DOWI 51,564.70 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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