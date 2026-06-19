Is Conagra Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Conagra Brands Inc sign and logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $6.3 billion , Conagra Brands, Inc. ( CAG ) is a leading consumer packaged goods food company that operates primarily in the United States through its Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. It offers a diverse portfolio of branded food products, including well-known brands such as Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Conagra Brands fits this criterion perfectly. It serves retail, foodservice, and international markets with a wide range of shelf-stable, refrigerated, frozen, and customized food products.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have slipped 39.4% from its 52-week high of $21.78 . Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 15.2% , underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 12% gain during the same period.

CAG stock has declined 23.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 7.3% return. Longer term, the packaged-foods company’s shares have dropped 38.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 22.3% increase in the same period.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March.

Conagra Brands' shares fell 1.3% on Apr. 1 after the company reported Q3 2026 results as adjusted EPS fell 23.5% to $0.39, adjusted EBITDA declined 14.9% to $437 million, adjusted gross profit decreased 6.3% to $660 million, and adjusted gross margin contracted 112 basis points to 23.7%, reflecting elevated cost inflation.

The stock was further pressured by management's outlook, which projected adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70 at the low end of its $1.70 - $1.85 guidance range, lowered expected adjusted equity earnings to $140 million from $170 million, and indicated fiscal 2026 cost inflation would remain high at approximately 7%.

In comparison, rival The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) has shown a less pronounced decline than CAG stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have dipped 5.9% on a YTD basis and 11.1% over the past 52 weeks.