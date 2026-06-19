Stanley Black & Decker Stock: Is SWK Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of tools, outdoor products, and engineered fastening solutions. The Connecticut-based company serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and retail consumers, making it a key player in construction, manufacturing, and home improvement markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SWK, with a market cap of $13.5 billion, perfectly fits that description. Known for its strong portfolio of iconic brands and broad global footprint, Stanley Black & Decker focuses on innovation, productivity improvements, and cost-saving initiatives to drive long-term growth.

Despite its notable strength, SWK slipped 7.1% from its 52-week high of $93.37, achieved on Feb. 11. Over the past three months, SWK stock has surged 24.6%, outpacing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 9.5% surge.

On a YTD basis, shares of SWK are up 16.8%, and they have climbed 34.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLI’s 16.6% and 27.2% over the same time frames.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, SWK has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of April.

Stanley Black & Decker has outperformed the broader market over the past year, driven by margin expansion, the successful execution of its multi-year cost-reduction program, and efforts to streamline operations. Investor sentiment has also benefited from the company's divestiture of its aerospace components business, which strengthened its balance sheet and enabled debt reduction, while improving profitability in its Tools & Outdoor and Engineered Fastening segments further supported the stock's gains.

SWK’s rival, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), has trailed behind the stock, with 12.4% gains on a YTD basis and a 26.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SWK’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $88.25 suggests a potential upside of 1.7% from current price levels.