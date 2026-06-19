Is Alliant Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company that provides energy services to customers primarily in the Midwest. Headquartered in Madison, the company serves approximately one million electric customers and more than 400,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” LNT effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated electric utilities industry. The company generates electricity from a diversified mix of sources, including natural gas, coal, wind, and solar, and has been investing heavily in renewable energy projects and grid modernization to support the transition to cleaner energy. The company also offers an attractive dividend, making it a popular choice among income-oriented investors.

LNT slipped 3.6% from its 52-week high of $75.76, achieved on May 1. Over the past three months, LNT stock has gained 1.7%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which surged 13.5% during the same period.

Shares of LNT rose 12.3% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 9.6% rise. In the longer term, the stock climbed 21.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the index’s 25.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, LNT has been consistently trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. It has also recently climbed above its 50-day moving average.

Alliant Energy has lagged the broader market over the past year as higher operating expenses, depreciation charges, and financing costs weighed on profitability. Investor concerns over the company's rising capital spending requirements and planned equity issuances have also tempered sentiment, despite solid earnings growth and favorable long-term demand trends driven by data center expansion and renewable energy investments.

Top rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE), has lagged behind LNT, with 8.8% gains in 2026 and 15.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LNT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $79.32 suggests a potential upside of 8.7% from current price levels.