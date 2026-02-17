Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Falling Out of the Three-Day Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 ½ cents as trade resumes on Tuesday morning. Futures posted fractional gains on Friday, as March managed to close the week with a 1 ½ cent gain. Preliminary open interest was up 5,808 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cent at $3.98 1/4.

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Export Sales data from Thursday now has corn commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 60.805 MMT, which is up 31% from last year.  That is 73% of the full year USDA export projection, matching the average pace.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, now behind the 29% pace from last year. Second crop planting is now at 31% complete, below the 36% pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.50, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 436-6 -5-2 -1.19%
Corn
ZCH26 427-2 -4-4 -1.04%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9376 -0.0444 -1.12%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot