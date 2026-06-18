Is International Paper Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

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Valued at a market cap of $19.1 billion , International Paper Company ( IP ) is a producer of planet-friendly, fiber-based packaging and pulp solutions. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company’s comprehensive core operations are focused heavily on industrial packaging, producing massive volumes of containerboard, corrugated shipping boxes, and folding paperboard containers required by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and IP fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaging & containers industry. The company's defining specialty is the high-volume engineering of structurally optimized, fully circular corrugated packaging architectures designed to maximize box strength while minimizing material weight and environmental footprint.

The company had slipped 32.8% from its 52-week high of $56.13 , reached on Jul. 29 2025. Shares of IP have gained 4.9% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 19.1% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, IP has declined 18.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX’s 34.9% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of IP are down 4.4%, compared to NASX’s 13.5% rise.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, IP has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-June. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average since late February.

On Apr. 30, International Paper reported mixed Q1 2026 results. Its shares initially fell 9.4% following the earnings release before rebounding 4.4% in the next trading session as investors balanced operational improvements against a weaker outlook. Net sales rose 13.4% year-over-year to $5.97 billion, driven by acquisitions and higher packaging volumes, though they slightly missed Wall Street expectations of $6.01 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.15, however, modestly exceeded analyst estimates, supported by productivity gains and operational efficiencies.

Despite the earnings beat, the company continued to face challenges, including approximately $53 million in weather-related disruptions, elevated freight and energy costs, ongoing inflationary pressures, and higher restructuring expenses. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by management’s more cautious outlook, as International Paper lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3.2 billion–$3.5 billion from $3.5 billion–$3.7 billion, citing macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile input costs, and uneven demand across packaging markets.

IP has also lagged its rival, Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ), which has soared 25.5% over the past 52 weeks and 13.3% on a YTD basis.