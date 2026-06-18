Corn Heading into the Long Weekend with Losses

Corn futures are back down 5 to 6 ½ cents in most front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 1/2 cents at $3.84 1/2. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.
USDA reported a daily private export sale of 285,775 MT of corn to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment.
The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 1.157 2025/26 corn sold in the week of June 11, in the range of the 0.7-1.4 MMT trade estimates. That was a 4-week high for the 2025/26 marketing year and 28% above the same week last year. New crop business was tallied at 519,035 MT, on the lower end of expectations of 0.4-1.2 MMT. That took the new crop commitments to 4.643 MMT, 41.2% above the same period last year.
The NOAA 7-day forecast shows heavy precip totals more in the Western Corn Belt area in the next week, with weekend rains seen in NE/KS, and spilling over to IA and MO. Late weekend and early next week rain fall is expected along the I-states to OH.
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.15 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.23 1/2, down 6 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $3.97 1/4, down 6 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.